Jamie Foxx And John Boyega Solve Crime Their Own Way In ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Teaser

What’s being described as one of Netflix’s biggest releases of the year, the official teaser for They Cloned Tyrone is here.

Though specific details about the Juel Taylor-directed film are being kept under wraps, the streamer’s official logline reads, “A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris and John Boyega) onto the trail of a nefarious government experiment in this pulpy mystery caper.”

After Parris and Foxx comically remix “I’m Going Down,” the teaser switches to The Gap Band’s “You Dropped a Bomb on Me,” as the armed trio seemingly break into a suspicious laboratory. Getting right into the action, Slick (Foxx) asks Yo-Yo (Parris), “What kind of s**t is this?”

Meanwhile, Fontaine (Boyega) interrogates a lab worker, who admittedly is “just trying to collect an hourly paycheck.” Yet, the mystery gets deeper once the worker reveals “we’re everywhere,” to which Fontaine replies, “N***a, who the f**k is we?”

As the trio work together to figure out the reasoning behind these targeted experiments, they discover they are being watched, recorded, and analyzed. However, will they solve the mystery without getting caught?

When the teaser first dropped during Netflix’s TUDUM event, Foxx shared on Instagram, “…this one it’s going to flip your mind inside out!!!!”

P-Valley star, J. Alphonse Nicholson, also makes a special appearance in the film.

An official release date for They Cloned Tyrone has yet to be announced, but watch the official teaser below.