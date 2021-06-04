Tiffany Haddish To Star As Florence Griffith Joyner In New Biopic

Comedian Tiffany Haddish is set to star in and produce a new biopic chronicling the life journey of Olympic champion Florence Griffith Joyner aka “Flo-Jo.” The Girls Trip star viewed the fastest woman of all time as a role model in her youth.

“I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo’s story the way it should be told,” said Haddish according to Variety. “My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my ‘she-ro’ Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day.”

The biopic is being produced with Game1 Co-CEO’s Basil Iwanyk and Greg Economou.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tiffany on such an important project,” said Iwanyk. “Tiffany has established herself as one of the greatest entertainers in the world today – helping her tell the story of her idol Flo-Jo is an amazing honor and privilege.”

Flo-Jo’s widower and former coach, Al Joyner, will also serve as a producer and creative consultant for the biopic. Joyner has reportedly begun to athletically coach Haddish; He has incorporated training practices that were used in real life by the track star.

“I am so elated to team up with Game1 and Tiffany Haddish on this project,” said Joyner to Variety. “Working with Tiffany has been a great pleasure – she is incredibly dedicated, focused, and committed to portraying the spirit of Florence accurately, whose legacy of making a difference in the world will live on for generations to come. I hope that this film touches all who see it and inspires people to BE the change the world so desperately needs right now!”

Flo-Jo’s legacy as a track and field legend extends beyond her multiple gold medals. The Olympic athlete was known for bringing her personal style to the game, often winning races in gold chains, long acrylic nails, and custom tracksuits she designed herself. She debuted the one-leg tracksuit, a style worn today in homage to Flo-Jo. Florence Griffith Joyner was inducted into the USA Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1995, six years after retiring from the sport. In 1998, he died of an epileptic seizure at the age of 38.

Haddish’s role is slated to be one of her most serious acting credits yet. The 41-year-old actress is known for her comedic chops in films such as Night School, Like a Boss, Uncle Drew, and Nobody’s Fool.