Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence About ‘Girls Trip 2’

It had only been a few months since pedophilic allegations against Tiffany Haddish were dismissed when Girls Trip 2 was confirmed. According to The Daily Beast, the Nobody’s Fool actress and fellow comic Aries Spears were named in a lawsuit where siblings Jane and John Doe claimed they were abused by the actors and encouraged to perform sexually suggestive acts on camera as minors.

The case was dismissed weeks later. Yet, as reports regarding the highly-anticipated sequel surfaced, the controversial star spoke out about her participation in the project.

“I look forward to it,” said the Los Angeles native, 43, when stopped by TMZ. “I will do anything with those women. I love those people. I loved everybody that worked on that. We had a blast. They wanna work with me; I wanna work with them.”

Tiffany Haddish in ‘Girls Trip.’ Courtesy of Everett Collection

Haddish continued, “I can’t be concerned about what people think. I gotta be concerned about how I feel. When I look in the mirror, am I happy with what I see? Yes ma’am. God made it. God did a good job and God knows the truth.”

The sequel to the original 2017 comedy starring Haddish, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Regina Hall, will reportedly take place in Ghana with Afrochella (a.k.a. Afro Future Fest) serving as the background to their group antics.

The second installment was first teased in January 2022 by the film’s producer Will Packer on Good Morning America. “We are underway […] now it’s just about what kind of trip do we take, right? Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That’s what we got to figure out,” he explained.