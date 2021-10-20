Tiffany Haddish, La La Anthony, And ScHoolboy Q To Star In Animated Series, ‘The Freak Brothers’

A star-studded cast including Tiffany Haddish, La La Anthony, and ScHoolboy Q, is set to lead Tubi’s animated series, The Freak Brothers. The edgy, adult animation show is based on the ’60s comic book series, The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers by Gilbert Shelton. According to an official press release, the eight-episode series “chronicles the escapades of a trio of stoner anti-establishment characters and their cat who wake up from a 50-year nap after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969, and must adjust to life with a new family in present-day San Francisco.”

Alongside the aforementioned talent, the cartoon enlists Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, and Pete Davidson. Harrelson leads as Freewheelin’ Franklin Freek, and Goodman voices the man-child, Fat Freddy Freekowtski. Davidson plays paranoid Phineas T. Phreakers while Haddish plays their sardonic cat, Kitty.

Additionally, Adam Devine and Blake Anderson, who are also executive producers, as well, voice Chuck and Charlie, a pair of heartwarming, hustling weed smokers. La La’s role is Gretchen, a social-advocate lawyer, and Andrea Savage brings her older sister Harper, a no-nonsense techie to life. ScHoolboy Q plays himself in the series.

Tiffany Haddish

“We can’t wait for Tubi viewers to freak out to ‘The Freak Brothers,’ with its unforgettably irreverent comedy infused with heart, alongside an iconic ensemble voice cast and a stellar team of elite producers and writers,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “This comedy is 50 years in the making and we are thrilled to have it debut on Tubi as our first original animated comedy, marking a new step for Tubi as we expand our adult humor offerings.”

“As we continue our expansion into original animation, a cornerstone of the FOX brand, we’re thrilled Tubi is joining the party with its first original animated series,” added Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “With its counterculture roots, anti-establishment comedic POV and, as Adam said, an all-star team of cast and producers, ‘The Freak Brothers’ is the perfect complement to Animation Domination and provides the ideal opportunity to not only grow Tubi’s audience but take the animation genre to the next level in AVOD. Stay tuned for more original Tubi animated content soon.”

Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith

The theme song for the upcoming series was recorded and performed by Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) artist Ray Vaughn. Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, the Grammy Award-winning producer and founder of TDE, serves as an executive producer on the series with Mike Concepcion. Top Dawg also produced the music for The Freak Brothers.

The Freak Brothers is produced by WTG Enterprises and distributed by global content leader Lionsgate. The first two episodes of the series are set to debut on Tubi on Nov. 14. Additional episodes from the first season will drop on Sundays, one every week through the finale set to air on Sunday, Dec. 26.