Tiffany Haddish Producing Homeless Dating Series: “Everyone Deserves To Be Loved”

Tiffany Haddish has two unscripted series in the works, with one focusing on homelessness and love, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The unscripted series will investigate successful women who are involved in longterm, romantic relationships with men who are homeless.

Ahead of the Writers Guild of America strike, the comedian and actress dished about the exciting TV development ahead of the premiere of Apple TV+’s The After Party.

“I experienced homelessness myself and found that there was a stigma on it that I don’t think should be there,” she expressed to THR. “Everyone deserves to be loved. Everyone deserves to have someone supporting them and caring for them — not necessarily carrying them all the way.”

She added, “It’s really important for people to make sure that they know that because it’s really hard to be homeless. So many people are isolated and living on the streets alone.”

In 2018, the 43-year-old also opened up about her work ethic, crediting her going without basic necessities as the root.

“When you get tired of washing your a** in the sink, you will be like you know what, ‘I’m going to make sure this never happens again,’” she said. “I see my grandma work all the time, my aunties, all the people that’s ever been around me in my life, they work their a**es off. I figured out the method to the madness is know your worth, don’t settle for less. If you’ve got to be hungry, oh well — somebody will come along that pays you what you worth.”



According to THR, back in June, Hearst Media Production Group announced a development deal with the Haunted Mansion star‘s production company, She Ready. The aforementioned unscripted program about homelessness and love, as well as another centered around psychotherapist and author Elliott Connie, will both premiere under her banner.

Connie is the writer of The Solution Focused Brief Therapy Diamond, a self-help book about a “therapeutic approach that focuses on the client’s hoped-for future instead of their ongoing problems.”

Some of the programs that She Ready productions have developed include Haddish’s Netflix comedy specials Black Mitzvah and They Ready, the films Back On The Strip starring Haddish, Wesley Snipes, Bill Bellamy and more, Here Today with Billy Crystal, and a modernized remake of the TV show Kids Say The Darndest Things.

Back On The Strip is to premiere in select theaters on Friday (Aug. 18). Take a look at the trailer below.