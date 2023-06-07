Tiffany Haddish Reprises Detective Role In ‘The Afterparty’ Season 2 Trailer

Season 2 of Apple TV+’s The Afterparty has just released its official trailer with Tiffany Haddish reprising her starring role as Detective Danner.

In the two-minute and 33-second clip, Danner is appointed another murder-mystery case after a dead body is unearthed at a wedding. Although the main suspect is the bride, it becomes evident that the assailant could be anyone in attendance who may have had a motive.

The 10-episode series will see returning stars Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zöe Chao, with newcomers: John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu.

Tiffany Haddish (Detective Danner) and Elizabeth Perkins (Isabel) AppleTV+

According to AppleTV+, “Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve the mystery as she questions all of those in attendance, including loved ones, cross-lovers, and business partners amongst others.”

Each suspect retells the wedding weekend with “their own unique perspective and visual style.”

Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord created the series that first premiered in 2022 as “a genre-defying comedy series,” in which “each episode explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.”

The Afterparty Season 2 will premiere via Apple TV+ on Monday (July 12) with two episodes. After, each episode will premiere every Wednesday.

Check out the official trailer for season 2 of The Afterparty above.