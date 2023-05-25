Tina Lawson Implores Hollywood To Cast Kelly Rowland As Donna Summer In Biopic

Tina Lawson is advocating for Kelly Rowland to star as Donna Summer in a potential biopic.

Conversation surrounding Disco queen Donna Summer has picked up as of late thanks to new MAX documentary Love to Love You, Donna Summer. Seeing the beauty wow audiences throughout the 1970s immediately called to mind doppelgänger Rowland, which mother-figure Lawson couldn’t help but acknowledge on social media.

Taking to Instagram Tuesday, Lawson shared four photos of Summer looking exactly like the Destiny’s Child member, captioning the post, “I have been saying for many years Kelly Rowland embodies Donna Summer ! If there was ever any doubt this seals the deal where are you Hollywood? What are y’all waiting on?,” before adding two heart emojis and tagging the “Motivation” singer.

Days before, Rowland — who dressed as Summer for Halloween in 2019 — took to Instagram to praise the “Bad Girls” singer in promotion of the new doc.

“Donna Summer is a force when it comes to creativity, originality, the way she dominated the stage with her voice! This woman’s voice is unmatched, the strength, the tone, no one sounds like her and just watching her videos now on YouTube, I can only imagine what her presence felt like.”

Rowland continued, “I am forever grateful to her, I am forever in so much admiration of her and Donna Summer is forever my queen.”

Apparently, Mrs. Lawson isn’t the only one looking to see the “Like This” artist portray Summer on the big screen, as several followers claimed they thought the post would be an announcement that Rowland landed the part.

“Uh uh, cause u got me excited cause I thought u were announcing that you were starring in her biopic!,” wrote one supporter, with another echoing, “Kelly if you don’t stop teasing us and bring Donna Summer back to life. The role is yours. Take it.”

While Rowland has yet to officially lock down the coveted part, she will soon be starring in new film Mea Culpa, written and directed by Tyler Perry. Trevante Rhodes, Sean Sagar, Nick Sagar, and RonReaco Lee also star in the flick, which reportedly began production this spring.