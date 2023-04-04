TLC And Lifetime Unveil New Trailer For ‘TLC Forever’ Documentary

T-Boz and Chilli of famed trio TLC are chronicling their journey in a special way with the forthcoming release of their documentary, TLC Forever.

“No matter what we went through, we never questioned the love,” Chilli narrated in the 90-second trailer. For the first time, the group, along with industry peers like Questlove and Missy Elliott, detail their complex personal and professional lives and spotlight how they “they broke boundaries, influenced an entire generation and survived against all odds.”

When speaking about the group’s breakup, Chilli later stated, “I just never had that feeling that it was over.” To which T-Boz chimed in, “How are we supposed to fight against the world if we’re fighting internally?” The two also teased their future plans. “We still have a lot to do!” they expressed.

Despite their meteoric success occasionally being overshadowed by controversy and tragedy, TLC did their best to balance all sides—externally and internally—after the unexpected loss of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in 2002. When accepting the Legacy Award at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon, Chilli explained she and T-Boz always “keep our sister [Left Eye’s] memory alive through everything that we do.” She later joked that they never intended to replace the late rapper, “even after she burned the house down…by the way it was an accident!”

Since then, the surviving members have forged a new path to success including their upcoming tour with Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston.

TLC Forever premieres on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime/A+E. Watch the trailer above.