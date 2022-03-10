Toni Braxton To Star In New Anthology Movies On Lifetime

This April, Toni Braxton is returning to Lifetime. The “Breathe Again” singer will executive produce and star in two Fallen Angels Murder Club anthology movies as Hollis Morgan, an ex-con turned amateur detective who investigates a slew of murders at her book club.

The first film, Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For, premieres on Saturday, April 2. It lays the foundation for the Fallen Angels Murder Club as each member must have a criminal record and a love for books. After unfortunately falling victim to insurance fraud at the hands of her ex-husband, Morgan seeks to fulfill her dream of being a lawyer upon her release from prison. However, she finds herself once again caught up in legal trouble as she becomes the subject of a murder investigation.

The second part of the anthology movie series, Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons, will premiere on Saturday, April 9. In this part of the series, Hollis and her fellow fallen angels search for answers after one of the members dies, but Hollis yet again becomes the subject of another murder investigation as the journalist reporting the incident dies mysteriously.

Lisa Berry, Rob Stewart, Keith D. Robinson, Shawn Ahmed, Humberly González, and Rainbow Sun Francks are among those also starring. Both films are based on the Fallen Angels Book Club series by R. Franklin James.

Braxton has previously starred in two Lifetime originals: Faith Under Fire and Every Day Is Christmas.

Watch the trailer for Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For below.