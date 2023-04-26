Toni Braxton Inks “All-Encompassing” Production Deal With Lifetime

Lifetime and A+E has announced that Toni Braxton has inked a new all-encompassing production deal, following reports of her recent heart surgery.

“Lifetime has been home to my film and TV projects for the past decade,” said the “Un-break My Heart” singer, 55, in a statement. “My team and I are looking forward to continued success with the network as we bring projects to life for the audience that has so graciously welcome us into their homes over the years.”

With this new partnership, her company Braxtoni Productions will oversee and executive produce multiple projects for the network. The production company will be headquartered at Lifetime’s Los Angeles offices.

Tanya Lopez, EVP Scripted Content, Lifetime & LMN, added, “We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Toni and continue to have her as part of the Lifetime family. We love partnering with her on storytelling, whether it be a heart-warming holiday romance or a gritty new project, Toni is excellent producing partner, a wonderfully versatile actress, and our audiences have shown us just how much they love seeing her on our air.”

Braxton and Lifetime have a long history as business partners. She most recently served as executive producer for the film, A Christmas Spark, plus she starred and executive produced two other features under their Fallen Angels Murder Club banner in 2022. The songstress starred in Lifetime’s Faith Under Fire with TD Jakes as executive producer in 2018, Everyday is Christmas (2018), Twist of Faith (2013), and of course her Lifetime biopic, Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016), which starred Lex Scott Davis.