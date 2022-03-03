‘Top Boy’ Announces Return On Netflix

Top Boy, the hit Netflix series, is returning for its second season on March 18, according to the streaming platform. Executive produced by Drake, it’s set to resume following its two-year hiatus. This year, the show will be back, bigger than ever, and is gearing up for its most explosive season to date.

“We know you’ve been asking for the Top Boy date for a while now. Here you go – on London’s biggest billboard so it can’t be missed,” an Instagram Reel posted on the show’s official Instagram account.

Drake, who’s been a fan of Top Boy since it first aired in 2011, spoke on becoming involved with the show, a partnership that begin in 2019.

“I started just looking them up,” the rapper told The Hollywood Reporter. “Like, who are these people? Are these actors I should know? Are they just famous over there? I remember I hit Future, and I was just like, ‘This show is incredible.’”

In addition to Drake, Top Boy is produced by his business manager Adel “Future” Nur and LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment. The show stars Ashley Walters as Dushane Hill, a UK drug lord who along with Gerald “Sully” Sullivan (Kane Robinson) dominates the drug trade in their Summerhouse neighborhood.

All-new episodes of the fourth season of Top Boy are slated to drop worldwide on Friday, March 18. See the series trailer below.