‘Toya & Reginae’ Land Reality Series At WE tv

AMC Networks and WE tv have revealed two new shows featuring familiar faces in a new light. The Toya & Reginae series joins the network as an unscripted reality show following the day-to-day lives of Antonia “Toya” Johnson-Rushing and her daughter with rapper Lil Wayne, Reginae Carter. According to Variety, the series comes as an extension of WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop, where both women appeared.

“I’m so excited to let viewers back into our lives to see what my family has been up to since you’ve seen us last,” said Johnson-Rushing.

Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter speak onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

As described by the outlet, the aforementioned series will highlight the mother-daughter duo beyond the surface level and reveal “as happy as they seem on social media, their lives are unpredictable and full of chaos.” Toya & Reginae will air this fall exclusively on WE tv and its sister steamer ALLBLK.

The network also revealed a new scripted drama coming to the silver screen. Bev Is Boss will portray the life of music managing mogul Deb Antney, CEO of Mizay Entertainment. She is widely recognized as the person responsible for breaking the careers of high-profile artists including Gucci Mane, French Montana, and Nicki Minaj.

Television personality Deb Antney attends The “Bobby-Q” Atlanta Premiere Of “The Bobby Brown Story” at Atlanta Contemporary Arts Center on September 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

“Being vulnerable and letting others in isn’t exactly a comfortable place for me,” explained Antney. “However, it’s where I needed to go creatively to tell this uniquely personal story. Working with Jamie and his team to bring my story to life has been deeply rewarding on a professional level. Bev is Boss pulls back the curtain on my personal journey and invites the world to experience each step along the way.”

Bev Is Boss is produced by WE tv, Foxxhole Productions, and Tri Destined Studios and is set to air on WE tv later this year.