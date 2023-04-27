Dominique Fishback And Anthony Ramos Star In ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Trailer

The official trailer for Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts has arrived starring Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos. The film, set for a June 9 theatrical release, will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for Earth.

“For centuries, our kind has stayed hidden on Earth,” the narrator explains in the clip. “But darkness has found us again. Prime, this is about the fate of all living things. Unicron is coming.”

“I’m playing…an intelligent artifact researcher who works at a museum,” explained the Swarm star of her character during a panel in June 2021. “She’s trying to get a leg up in life but her boss keeps taking credit for the work she’s done, so she’s trying to [move out] on her own.”

“He’s all about taking care of the people he loves,” added Ramos of his role. “[He comes] from a lower-income home, so Noah’s always hustling.”

Director Steven Caple Jr. also shared details of the feature film.

“The Predacons in our film are more reptilian in nature. We’ve seen a few in other Transformers films, but [in the new film], we get to see another side of them,” he detailed.“It’s all about building a backstory to these characters, and we’ll see that more on the Predacon and Terracon side.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also features Luna Lauren Velez, Dean Scott Vazquez, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernández and Tongayi Chirisa.

Watch the trailer above.