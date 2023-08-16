Travis Scott Releases ‘Circus Maximus’ Film On YouTube

Travis Scott coupled the release of his latest album Utopia with the film Circus Maximus, and now he wants all fans to be able to experience it. The 32-year-old star added the film to YouTube this week.

Circus Maximus was posted to the popular platform on Tuesday (Aug. 15) and notably features every song from his fourth studio album. The Houston rapper wrote and directed the film with several other filmmakers from around the world, and he is also the protagonist.

Throughout the film, the father of two can be seen walking through a dark underwater tunnel, fighting an octopus, attending therapy, and riding in a taxi. The YouTube version of the film differs from what played in theaters on July 28, as it also includes footage from his Circus Maximus concert in Rome, Italy, last Monday (Aug. 7). Check out Circus Maximus below.

Travis Scott sharing Circus Maximus for all people to see is the next chapter of his Utopia rollout. His Circus Maximus concert last week was a major topic due to the surprise appearance of Kanye West but also several injuries sustained at the venue. Reportedly, a fan attacked other attendees with pepper spray and they required medical attention. A 14-year-old fan also attempted to circumvent security and sneak into the concert by scaling a fake wall only to fall 13 feet to the ground.

CNN reported that local Rome residents called fire services and claimed that they felt like an earthquake was occurring due to the movement of Scott’s massive crowd. Alfonsina Russo, director of the head of the Colosseum Archeological Park, believes that there should not be any more concerts held at the ancient site. “The Circus Maximus is a monument. It is not a stadium, not a concert hall,” she told AGI. “These mega rock concerts put it at risk, including the Palatine Hill nearby. Rock concerts should be held in stadiums so as not to endanger public safety.”

Rome was not the initial plan as the “K-POP” artist originally scheduled a performance at Egypt’s Pyramids Of Giza for the same day Utopia was set to release. The show was canceled two days prior due to “complex production issues.” Despite the setbacks, Utopia was a major success, as it sold just under 500,000 album-equivalent units in its first week and has been No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for two consecutive weeks. Check out Utopia below.