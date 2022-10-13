Trevor Noah Announces His Final Episode Of ‘The Daily Show’

Trevor Noah attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Trevor Noah has revealed the final date for his time at The Daily Show.

The 38-year-old comedian’s final date on set is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8th, according to Deadline. Noah previously announced his departure on-air last month, shocking fans as well as his network executives.

Taking viewers down memory lane, the host reflected on his seven-year stint before ultimately sharing his decision.

“Honestly, I’ve loved hosting the show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys,” Noah revealed. “I have loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly sh*tty on the worst days. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”

Trevor Noah speaks onstage at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, broadcast on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Daily Show has scheduled a “greatest moments” episode on Dec. 5 before his final sign-off. The series, previously hosted by Jon Stewart, is still set for a January return. Details of a replacement have not yet been revealed.

After his announcement, Paramount Studios released a statement on the near-decade Noah spent holding The Daily Show down.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on The Daily Show and we’re grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years,” added Chris McCarthy, President, and CEO, of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Take a look at Noah’s Between The Scenes segment following his big news below.