Trevor Noah To Host ‘LOL: Last One Laughing’ Show On Prime Video

Trevor Noah is officially returning to television. The 39-year-old has been named the host of Amazon Prime Video’s LOL: Last One Laughing. According to Variety, the program is the first South African original series for the platform.

“I’m excited to be back home to host Prime Video’s first South African Original, LOL: Last One Laughing, and to have a chance to connect with my home audience,” Noah expressed in a press statement. “I am equally delighted for the opportunity to be working alongside my fellow home-grown comedy stars on a show that not only entertains but gives back to the South African production and charity communities.”

Trevor Noah attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

“We are delighted to be announcing Trevor’s momentous return home to South Africa as the host of Prime Video’s first South African Original, LOL: Last One Laughing,” added Ned Mitchell, head of Africa and Middle East Originals at Amazon. “Comedy, in all its forms, shines among South Africa’s most valuable treasures. Together with an A-list roster of this country’s incredible home-grown comedic talent competing for a great charitable cause, Trevor and Prime Video are demonstrating the depth of our shared ambition to invest and elevate the very best of South Africa for audiences locally and around the world.”

Set to launch in early 2024, the six-part unscripted series puts 10 famous South African comedians and entertainers against one another to see who can keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh. In the end, the winner takes a grand prize of 1 million Rand (over 50,000 U.S. dollars) that goes to their charity of choice.

LOL: Last One Laughing is an adaptation of a franchise that Amazon is producing in more than 20 territories including Italy, Mexico, and Australia.