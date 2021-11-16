Exclusive: Watch A Sneak Peak Of BET’s ‘Twenties’ New Episode “Epiphany”

In this exclusive clip from Twenties, courtesy of BET, the characters Nia and Tristian bump into each other for better, or for worse. Played by Gabrielle Graham and Big Sean, both characters talk through the awkward moment.

The episode, titled “Epiphany” is described as follows:

“Nia gets an unexpected visit from her sister, Vanessa. Hattie decides to take her relationship with Idina to new levels and finds herself couch-surfing once again. Chuck explores his sexuality, while Marie considers advice from Vanessa.”

L–R: Jevon McFerrin, Christina Elmore , Jonica T. Gibbs, Lena Waithe , Gabrielle Graham, and B. Scott attend the Twenties Season 2 Screening and Black Canvas Viewing Experience at City Market Social House on Oct. 11, 2021 in Los Angeles. Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

As described in a press release Twenties, follows the character Hattie, a masculine-presenting queer Black woman in her twenties, played by JoJo T. Gibbs and her two straight best friends, Marie, played by Christina Elmore, and Nia, as the trio navigate the life, love, and the professional world in Los Angeles. On the show, they live separate lives but lean on each other for guidance through their twenties and test the limits of diversity, love, and inclusion.

Twenties marks the first time BET has been nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for a series, being nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021 after the inaugural season. Season 2 debuted on Oct. 13 with the addition of an official recap, Twenties After-Show With B. Scott. touching on key themes explored in the series.

“It’s a new vibe, it’s a new energy,” Graham said to VIBE at the red carpet premiere of the second installment. “I’m most excited to see how people feel about it.”

In addition to the Finally Famous rapper, Alex Akpobome, Rick Fox, Ashli Haynes, Kiki Haynes, Nia Jervier, Bernard David Jones, Lea Robinson, Shylo Shaner, Iman Shumpert, Kym E. Whitley, Vanessa L. Williams, Parker Young, and others have recurring guest roles on the comedic drama. Twenties is executive produced by Lena Waithe, Susan Fales-Hill, who serves as showrunner, Rishi Rajani, and Andrew Coles.

Watch an exclusive preview of Episode 6 from Season 2 of Twenties above and watch a trailer for the entire season below. The full episode “Epiphany” airs on Nov. 17th at 10:00 p.m ET/PT on BET and BET Her.