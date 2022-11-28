Tyler Perry Secures Four-Picture Film Deal With Amazon Studios

Tyler Perry is shifting gears from one streamer to the next. After briefly taking his talents to Netflix with A Madea Homecoming, A Fall From Grace, and A Jazzman’s Blues, the entertainment mogul has inked a four-picture film deal with Amazon Studios.

“I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry, 52, announced in a statement. “Jennifer Salke [Head of Amazon Studios] and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms. I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.”

Under this new commitment, the southern phenom will write, direct and produce four new movies for Prime Video. Currently, there are five films from his catalog—Daddy’s Little Girls, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, For Colored Girls, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas, and Tyler Perry’s Single Moms Club—streaming on Prime.

Salke added, “Tyler Perry is undeniably one of the most prolific creators of our time. He is a true multihyphenate who has defined his own incredible brand of storytelling and inspired people all over the world with his series and films. We are excited to collaborate with Tyler and his teams to bring even more of his fantastic signature films to our global audiences.”

The acclaimed screenwriter was additionally honored with the AARP Purpose Prize Award for his leadership and philanthropic work through The Perry Foundation back in August. The company shared, “[Perry] has been committed to transforming tragedy into triumph by cultivating individual potential, supporting communities, and harvesting sustainable change.”