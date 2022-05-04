Tyler Perry Shares Story Of Black Man Who Vanished After Entering Cop Car In New Docuseries

Tyler Perry has signed on to executive produce multiple episodes of the upcoming docuseries Never Seen Again. Set air on Paramount+, the emotional series explores the stories of people who have vanished from their loved ones’ lives. Perry takes on the first two episodes, starting with a story that sparked widespread controversy. The case is described in a press release as follows:

“A 27-year-old Black man named Terrance Williams disappeared in Naples, Fla. in 2004 after he was last seen getting into a Collier County sheriff’s patrol car. At first, the officer said he never met Williams, but under questioning from police investigators, he changed his story, saying the young man had car troubles and he simply gave him a ride to a gas station. When it comes to light that a second man, a young Mexican immigrant named Felipe Santos, disappeared after getting into the same officer’s car, both Williams’ desperate mother and Perry fear something far more sinister occurred. Some have even speculated that the sheriff went rogue and abandoned each man in the alligator-infested Everglades nearby.”

“I was shocked and outraged,” the filmmaker expressed in the release. “I had to get involved. I immediately thought, ‘What can I do to help? What can I do to bring attention to this?’”

ViacomCBS/Paramount +

“They’re both disappearing with the same deputy after being put in the same deputy’s car,” Perry continued. “If this is a coincidence, then he is the most unlucky man in the world, that this could actually be something that happened to him twice. I just don’t see how that is possible. And I think that anybody in law enforcement can look at this and go, ‘What happened to them?’”

Each episode of the series focuses on a different mystery and begins with a son, daughter, brother, sister, boyfriend, or girlfriend describing the last time they saw the missing person. Viewers are encouraged to help the families find closure by contacting police departments and Crime Stoppers.

“I just wish people would take a moment and just imagine somebody you love disappears,” Perry explained. “Just ripped away from you with no answers.”

The first episode of Never Seen Again will be available for free on Saturday, May 7, through Monday, May 10, on the CBS News app. And the first season will be available to stream Tuesday, May 10, on Paramount+.

Watch a preview of Never Seen Again below.