Tyler Perry’s First Screenplay ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ To Premiere On Netflix

Tyler Perry has had quite the journey. The formerly unemployed man turned decorated filmmaker bounced back and transformed himself into a national phenomenon. With his next flick, Perry is returning to his early beginnings to bring audiences the first screenplay he wrote while homeless, A Jazzman’s Blues.

Perry’s new film is a coming-of-age period drama set in the 1940s deep South and follows Bayou and Leanne, played by Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer. Audiences will be immersed in the two star-crossed lovers’ forbidden relationship, which serves as the foundation for the movie’s many secrets and betrayals spanning four decades.

Courtesy of Jace Downs

The upcoming movie also stars Amirah Vann, Brad Benedict, Austin Scott, Brent Antonello, Kario Marcel, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Lana Young, and Ryan Eggold.

In addition, the film boasts an original song by Ruth B., arrangement and production by Terence Blanchard, music by Aaron Zigman, and choreography by Debbie Allen. Tyler Perry wrote, directed, and produced the Netflix exclusive.

Perry detailed the upcoming film’s screenplay in an interview with PEOPLE.

“I wrote it in 1995. It was the first screenplay I ever wrote,” the multihyphenate expressed. “The two characters are just trying to find their own way in the world. Initially, I wanted to play the lead role of Bayou, but that was 1995. I aged out.”

The Haves and the Have Nots creator continued, stating he wrote A Jazzman’s Blues during a much different time in his life.

Cr. Jace Downs / ©2022 Netflix

“I was in Atlanta struggling to make it. I was hungry, sleeping on my cousin’s couch, eventually getting put out, and being homeless. I was trying to get my first play off the ground, and this screenplay just poured out of me. I held onto it for all of these years.”

Tyler Perry acknowledged the difference between this movie’s style in comparison to his previous theatrical efforts and stated he couldn’t wait for his haters to witness this “special” flick.

“Everyone has their team, and these teams don’t necessarily understand the power of my audience and what I bring,” the Academy Award honoree proclaimed. “This is a much broader film. I can’t wait for all the people who turned it down to see it. It’s just going to be really, really special.”

A trailer for the movie has yet to be released. A Jazzman’s Blues is scheduled to hit Netflix on September 23.