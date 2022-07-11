Tyler Perry To Preview New Film At Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Fest

Tyler Perry attends the 2022 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit at The Apollo Theater on June 13, 2022 in New York City.

A new Tyler Perry film outside of the world of Madea may be coming soon. The filmmaker is set to preview the movie A Jazzman’s Blues at the upcoming 20th annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival.

Variety exclusively reported Perry will highlight his film with clips and conversation. The movie is described as unraveling an investigation into an unsolved murder unveiling a story fraught with forbidden love, deceit, and a secret that has been held for 40 years.

“Each year we are beyond thrilled to have support from industry partners with content from and a dedication to creators of color,” explained Floyd and Stephanie Rance, Run&Shoot Filmworks founders and MVAAFF producers and founders, announcing the program of special events. “It is our mission to amplify these storytellers in a meaningful and safeguarded way. We have done this for 20 years and will continue to do so.”

Director Kasi Lemmons attends “Eve’s Bayou” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 16, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

MVAAFF is set for August 5-13 and will open with Descendant, an award-winning documentary from Higher Ground, Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Participant Media, and acquired by Netflix in January.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with director Margaret Brown and producers Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, and Essie Chambers.

Additionally, Kasi Lemmons has earned the Legacy Spotlight for her classic film Eve’s Bayou, which marks its 25th anniversary this year. After a screening of the film, the acclaimed director will discuss her career.

Spike Lee, Michael Ealy, Patina Miller, Rev. Al Sharpton, and the cast of The Best Man: The Final Chapters are all on the lineup for the eventful week celebrating Black film. Check out more details of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Fest below.