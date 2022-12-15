Tyler Perry To Direct Netflix Film About WWII All-Black Female Battalion

Tyler Perry attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Tyler Perry is set to produce, write, and direct a new Netflix film based on an all-Black female battalion. Variety reports that Perry, 53, will be directing Six Triple Eight, a World War II epic following the 855 women who joined the battle with little knowledge of their task.

Netflix’s Six Triple Eight will tell the true story of the all-Black female brigade that joined the war to sort through and resolve a three-year backlog of undelivered mail.

Throughout their mission, the women will face the ills of discrimination, foreign land, and a war-torn country as they attempt to persevere and succeed in managing over 17 million pieces of mail. According to Netflix, Perry’s direction will also shine a light on the battalion’s efforts, allowing American soldiers to reconnect with their families back in the States.

“The motto that kept them going each day was one they created themselves: ‘No Mail, Low Morale.’ The women of the 6888 weren’t just delivering mail, they were delivering hope,” the official press release reads.

Perry is set to adapt the screenplay from Kevin M. Hymel’s article regarding the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, which was initially published in Sovereign Media’s WWII History Magazine.

Along with Tyler Perry, Angi Bones and Tony Strickland will produce the film for Tyler Perry Studios, Nicole Avant producing the movie for Her Excellency Productions, Keri Selig for Intuition Productions, and Carlota Espinosa.

Six Triple Eight will be Perry’s fourth directorial effort for Netflix’s streaming service. His list of projects on the streaming giant’s platform includes 2020’s A Fall From Grace, 2022’s A Madea Homecoming, and the drama A Jazzman’s Blues.