Tyler Perry’s New Film ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Heading To Netflix

Tyler Perry’s popular character, Madea, is officially coming out of retirement. The Hollywood mogul has revealed a new film A Madea Homecoming is in the works for Netflix. The movie will be the 12th installment in the famed Madea series. Perry will not only serve as the lead actor but also writer, director, and executive producer for the project.

According to Netflix, the movie will be shot entirely at Tyler Perry Studios and released on Netflix in 2022.

The director shared the news himself on Instagram, where he speaks to the camera and Madea takes over.

“This is Madea saying I’m coming back and I’m on Netflix,” he blurts out, cutting himself off. “We need to laugh, there’s too much going on in the country. I was done,” he added in his non-performance voice.

“But I wasn’t,” the Madea voice interjected.

The story of the film and other key returning roles have not yet been revealed. Michelle Sneed will executive produce alongside Perry, while Will Areu and Mark Swinton serve as co-producers.

In 2018, Perry revealed his character’s final bow and later shared his reasoning for ending the Madea saga with A Madea Family Funeral.

“I’ll be 50 this year and I’m just at a place in my life where this next 50 I want to do things differently,” he said to CNN. “This character has been amazing. So many people have loved her. It’s been a great franchise.”

He continued, “She’s also run out of things to say in my point of view. So if there’s something else for her to say maybe one day she’ll return but for right now, no, I think I’m done.”

A Madea Homecoming is an extension of Perry’s relationship with the streaming giant. The two connected for Perry’s 2020 release A Fall From Grace. He is also charged with writing, directing, and producing A Jazzman’s Blues for Netflix. The film which stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer “unravels forty years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.”

Since his character’s debut in the 1999 play, I Can Do Bad All by Myself, Perry’s Madea franchise has amassed over $1 billion in the U.S. box office.