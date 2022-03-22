Tyler Perry Series ‘The Oval’ & ‘Sistas’ Renewed By BET

Two of Tyler Perry’s television series have been renewed by BET. Both Tyler Perry’s Sistas and Tyler Perry’s The Oval have been kept for additional installments by the network. With production set to begin this spring, the shows are currently the respective No. 1 and No. 2 series airing on cable with African-Americans audiences, according to a press release. This is set to be the fourth season of The Oval and the fifth season of Sistas.

Executive produced, directed, and written by Perry himself, The Oval season three averaged 1.3 million total viewers live+3 per episode, while Sistas season four garnered an average of 1.6 million total Viewers live+3 on BET and BET Her each week. Additionally, the season four premiere of Sistas was the most socially watched primetime cable comedy year-to-date.

Still from BET’s “The Oval” Episode # 113- From L-R: Lodric Collins and Ciera Payton. Charles Bergmann/BET/Tyler Vision, LLC

The Oval is a one-hour drama and stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas

The show’s official description says the series “lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife, and his family are crazed maniacs,” and “highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.”

Still from BET’s “Sistas” episode 101. (L-R) EBONY OBSIDIAN, NOVI BROWN, KJ SMITH Charles Bergmann/BET/Tyler Vision, LLC

Sistas is also a one-hour drama that follows a group of single Black women as they navigate complicated love lives, careers, and friendships through the modern pressures of social media and unrealistic relationship goals.

According to an official description, Perry “takes viewers on an exhilarating ride of emotions and gut-busting predicaments that will test the ladies’ long-standing friendship.” The description continues, “this band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30s.”

KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, Devale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, and Trinity Whiteside complete the lead cast of Sistas.