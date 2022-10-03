Tyler, The Creator Lending His Voice to Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’

Recording artist Tyler, the Creator attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Tyler, the Creator has been tapped to join the cast of Big Mouth.

According to Pitchfork, Okonma, 31, is set to voice an unspecified role in the forthcoming adult cartoon, with details surrounding his involvement scarce as of Monday (Oct. 3).

The Grammy Award-winning musician is the latest figure to be featured in Netflix’s hormone-focused animated comedy.

In addition to the Call Me If You Get Lost rapper, Big Mouth will feature new characters voiced by singer Adam Levine, comedian Amber Ruffin, Actor Jeff Goldblum, and Peter Capaldi.

Season 6 of Netflix’s hit animated series is set to return to the streaming giant’s platform on Oct. 28.

Along with the announcement of Tyler’s involvement, a colorful new trailer for the cartoon was released on Monday to commemorate the upcoming season.

Elsewhere, Tyler, the Creator, recently dropped a brand new colorway of his signature Converse silhouette, the GLF 2.0. On Tuesday (Sept. 27), Converse unveiled the sneaker in an all-white aesthetic, replacing its canvas with leather.

The new GLF 2.0’s colorway dropped as a limited global release at Converse’s official website and GOLF le FLEUR, retailing at $110.

Watch Big Mouth’s Season 6 trailer below.