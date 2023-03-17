Tyra Banks Announces ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Exit

Tyra Banks, Executive Producer, Generation Drag attends Celebrate Pride with Tyra Banks, Trixie Mattel, Alex Newell, Eric Cervini and other Discovery+ stars at the Tribeca Festival on June 09, 2022 in New York City.

Tyra Banks has announced her exit as co-host of Dancing With The Stars. Speaking with TMZ, the supermodel revealed the time has come to move on to other endeavors.

“I feel it’s really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes,” Banks said to the tabloid. “I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. … from the ballroom to the boardroom!”

“I’m an entrepreneur at heart. … I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it’s also into producing new TV. … But, I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that hosting a show.”

ABC/Sebastian Kim

The 49-year-old first joined DWTS in 2020 as a replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. In 2022, she was joined by Alfonso Ribeiro to co-host the competition series. The season was also the first to stream on Disney+ instead of airing live on ABC, where it first debuted.

“I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old, and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him,” said Banks at the time. “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars is expected to air on Disney+ this fall.