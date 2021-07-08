Tyrese Gibson To Star In L.A. Riots Thriller ‘April 29, 1992’

Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson has joined the cast of an upcoming movie centered on the infamous Los Angeles riots. Variety announced the 42-year-old will star alongside Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood in April 29, 1992. The feature film is directed by Ariel Vromen with a script by Sascha Penn. An unnamed talent described as “a Los Angeles-based hip hop legend,” is projected to serve as executive producer.

The film is slated for release in April 2022, the 30th anniversary of the riots sparked by the brutal violence against Rodney King at the hands of several Los Angeles police officers. April 29, 1992, finds Liotta and Eastwood cast as a father-son duo who are swept up in a heist during the first night of the historic riots. Gibson’s character is described as a South Central, L.A. native.

“I love what Sascha Penn did with this script. To make a film set during the ‘92 L.A. riots felt so real and relevant 29 years later. I’m excited to tell this original heist tale that has great suspense and action sequences and that also delivers an important social message,” said Vromen in a March interview with Variety.

The “Sweet Lady” singer shared the casting news on social media with excitement.

“I don’t know about y’all but I’ve allowed myself to still REACT to things that ain’t normal… I hope I never ever get too familiar with being blessed…..” he wrote on Instagram. “@rayliotta just shouted and gave love on IG? I just woke up to this? I’ve been watching this man kill shit in movies my whole life….. Here we go.”

In a previous post, Gibson asked fans, “Mind if I share some life changing news?” The Baby Boy actor continued, “It feels like I asked the universe for something roles that are dark and layered and the universe responded with this movie 1992!”

It seems Gibson is ready to add some more dimension to his growing resume since his status as an action star is clearly solidified with his long-time run in the Fast and Furious franchise. The Fast Fam recently released the ninth installment of the series and with record-breaking box-office numbers. According to Variety, the out-of-this-world movie made an estimated $68 million debut, the highest figures since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.