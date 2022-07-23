Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis, And Sanaa Lathan Tapped For Searchlight’s ‘The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can Eat’

Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis, and Sanaa Lathan have been selected to star in The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat.

Searchlight Pictures has tapped the trio of actresses to appear as leads in the upcoming adaptation of the 2013 New York Times best-seller (of the same name) by Edward Kelsey Moore.

The forthcoming film will observe the lives of three best friends based in Plainview, Ind., played by Aduba, Ellis, and Lathan, affectionately known as the “The Supremes.” The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat will follow the trio—who have known each other for more than twenty years and been known to hang out at their usual spot at Earl’s diner—and what happens when their sisterhood is stretched to its limits.

The movie will be directed by Queen Sugar’s Tina Mabry and will boast a script written by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Temple Hill Entertainment is set to produce the upcoming film, as DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas oversee production for Searchlight Pictures.

Elsewhere, the castmates have been riding the highs of their individual successes.

Aduba most recently lent her voice to Disney/Pixar film Lightyear and has appeared in HBO’s In Treatment, for which she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award.

Ellis starred in King Richard, which garnered her an Oscar nomination for her performance. The actress will be next seen in the musical, The Color Purple.

Lastly Lathan—who will be reuniting with her Love & Basketball colleague Prince-Bythewood—will make her directorial debut with On the Come Up and introduce the film at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The actress has also earned her first Emmy nomination for her role in HBO’s hit show, Succession.