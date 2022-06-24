VH1 Cuts Ties With ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceaser Emanuel Over Dog Abuse

VH1 and the game-changing tattoo reality show Black Ink Crew: New York has reportedly made an executive decision to cut ties with its show star Ceaser Emanuel.

A recorded clip from a Ring camera surfaced online Wednesday (June 22) showing the 43-year-old tattoo shop owner striking his dog with a folding chair several times, and then locking the pup in a cage, before pushing it down a hill.

In a tweet posted on Thursday (June 23), VH1 responded to the incident with, “We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season.”

We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season. — VH1 (@VH1) June 23, 2022

Although it is unclear when the unearthed video actually took place, Ceaser’s lawyer told PEOPLE, “Ceaser is an avid dog lover and has many dogs and has had in his lifetime, many dogs and other pets. This was an unfortunate situation as I understand it, where there were a number of other aggressive dogs attacking smaller dogs and probably was a lapse of judgment as to how to appropriately break it up, break up that interaction.”

He continued, “In some ways, what was not seen in that video, was him protecting the smaller dogs, he just likely didn’t do this in the best way, so he’s seeking assistance and help to make sure that as a dog owner, he’s properly managing it, and understands how to interact in more healthy ways with all types of dogs and all of his dogs, but this is certainly a situation that he had addressed a long time ago. It’s unfortunate that a video that’s probably almost a year old or older surfaced and created such a disruption. It’s something that we’ve addressed and been addressing for some time.”

The video seemed to have ignited more once Ceaser’s co-star Donna Lombardi reposted the graphic video on her Instagram.

“If you can treat a dog like this, it shows how sick of a person you truly are,” she captioned her Instagram post. “I don’t even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset. Anyone who knows me, knows I LOVE animals. Especially dogs.

“Even after he beat his daughter up, @vh1 @viacom_intl & the new @blackinkcrew producers tried to protect Ceaser, even made up fake conflicting storylines about my relationship to do it! Now this, cannot be undone. I pray the people see you, @ceaserblackink , as the monster you are. Your karma has been adding up for years, but to do this to two innocent dogs!?! This is crazy. CHARGES NEED TO BE PRESSED, and CANCELLATIONS NEED TO BE MADE!

THE WORLD IS WATCHING! ??

EVERYONE MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE! CANT CHANGE THIS NARRATIVE!”

According to Deadline, the show had already started production for its upcoming 10th season, and will still air. However, the show is expected to address the situation in some way during its premiere.