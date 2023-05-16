Vin Diesel Says Universal Execs Want A ‘Fast X’ Trilogy

Vin Diesel attends the red carpet for the Mexico City premiere of "Fast X" at Plaza Toreo Parque Central on May 15, 2023 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico.

Vin Diesel has revealed there may be a Fast X trilogy. During a red carpet interview with Fandango, Diesel and co-star Michelle Rodriguez were asked about the former’s character, Dominic Torretto, outside of Fast X. The 55-year-old insisted that he didn’t want to give away too much, but despite his reveal about the sequel’s two parts, Universal Studios has are supposedly interested in a potential third movie.

“As filmmakers, you want to allow people to enjoy the film without tipping the hat too much,” he began, smirking. “I can say this, going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter, and after the studio saw Part One, they said, ‘Could you make Fast X: The Finale a trilogy?'” Rodriguez chimed in, “It’s three acts in any story.”

The actor returned to the mic and added, “You probably are [getting a trilogy].”

Diesel’s latest comments are a shift in plans for Fast X, as the movie was meant to be a two-part experience, with the 11th described as a “companion” film.

WATCH: On the red carpet in Rome, Italy, did Vin Diesel just confirm that #FastX is the first part of a… trilogy?! Whoa! It all begins in theaters a week from today. Ready, set… go get your tickets!

??'s —> https://t.co/jO68lUJ5h6 pic.twitter.com/2DiJsYkgUz — Fandango (@Fandango) May 12, 2023

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal announced that Louis Leterrier would be directing the upcoming eleventh iteration and what X would entail.

“Louis joined the Fast & Furious team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades,” Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer said. “Under his direction, Fast X is a high-intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect — and then some. We are thrilled he will continue working his magic in the director’s chair.”

Fast X will star Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, and Tyrese Gibson, with Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, and Brie Larson, along with Diesel and Rodriguez. Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, will join the Fast Family for the first time, a decade after her father’s death.

Fast X hits theaters on May 19, 2023.