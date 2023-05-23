Vin Diesel Says A Women-Led ‘Fast And Furious’ Spinoff Is In The Works

Vin Diesel, who just starred in his tenth Fast & Furious film, has spoken of the many spinoffs that could be coming soon from the Fast franchise. One in particular is a women-led installment.

While hitting the red carpet in Rome for the Fast X premiere, he spoke on the series of movies and more.

“I started developing the female spinoff…in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs,” he told Variety. “Fast X is the first of a two-part ending, but it’s bittersweet to think of a finale. Look how many characters and great talent there is in the movie. There was no way I can pull that off unless I had everyone on for five seconds. These characters are appealing and we need to see more of them.”

Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Louis Leterrier, Ludacris, and Sung Kang at the “Fast X” Trailer Launch held at LA Live on February 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Another lead of the film, Ludacris, recently spoke with VIBE about what it was like filming without the film’s star Paul Walker, who died in 2013. He also expressed what the atmosphere is like a decade later, filming on set without his “brother and friend.”

“Man, it’s difficult, like you say, because we lost our brother and our deep friend,” he said. “At the same time, we have his daughter, who he lives on through her, and she’s on set with us a lot and off set as well — but it’s about carrying on the legacy that he began.”

“It’s difficult, but at the same time, I think us becoming tighter and closer after him passing away, is what keeps the legacy of everything that he was trying to do — and engulf and embody — together,” he added about Walker’s impact. “Because a lot of it is making sure we continue to shed the light on his foundation and what he was doing just worldwide, in terms of preservation and in terms of this earth’s animals and extinction.”

Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Sung Kang, Don Omar, Tego Calderon, Gal Gadot, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, 2011. Jaimie Trueblood/Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

“So again, we just come together as a family to continue to have his legacy live on, is the best way.”

In Fast X, Luda reprises his role as Tej Parker, a technical expert, mechanic and former street racer. Vin Diesel takes on his role again as Dominic Toretto, the main protagonist of the franchise.