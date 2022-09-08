Vince Staples To Star In Netflix Comedy Series About His Life

Vince Staples is set to star in his very own Netflix series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is aptly titled The Vince Staples Show, will be loosely based on Staples’ life, and will be set in his native Long Beach. The comedy will be executive produced by Kenya Barris.

Barris will again team up with Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams from Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic, who will also serve as co-showrunners. Corey Smyth and Calmatic are set to direct the show’s first two episodes. The rapper spoke about the project, expressing how long the show has been in the works.

“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” Staples said. “This has been something I have been developing for some time, and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”

Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Head of Comedy, also gave insight into the streaming giant’s mission to work with world-renowned artists.

“It’s our mission to work with the best artists in the world. Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we’re really excited about how his sensibility — and sense of humor — will translate into a unique comedy series.”

The Vince Staples Show is currently without a release date.