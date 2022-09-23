Vince Staples Wants The Rock To Cast Him In ‘Fast & Furious’

Vince Staples performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 3 on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Vince Staples wants in on the Fast & Furious franchise, requesting Dwayne Johnson to cast him.

Staples, 29, took to Twitter on Wednesday (Sept. 21) to voice his big screen aspirations and had a specific request for The Rock, which involves Tyrese.

“Somebody tell The Rock to put me in Fast & Furious as Tyrese’s son from Barstow,” the Ramona Park Broke My Heart rapper typed.

As of Friday (Sept. 23), it’s unclear whether or not Staples’ request was accepted or denied by the Fast & Furious family. However, Staples does have a confirmed acting role coming with his own scripted comedy series for Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is called The Vince Staples Show and will be loosely based on Staples’ life. The Netflix series will be set in his native Long Beach and executive produced by Kenya Barris.

“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” Staples expressed. “This has been something I have been developing for some time, and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”

Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Head of Comedy, added to Staples’ statement, describing Netflix’s working relationship with world-renowned artists.

“It’s our mission to work with the best artists in the world. Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today,” Pakosta said. “And we’re really excited about how his sensibility and sense of humor will translate into a unique comedy series.”

The Vince Staples Show is currently without a release date.