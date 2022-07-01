Vince Staples Joins Cast Of ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot

Vince Staples performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 3 on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California.

Vince Staples has joined the cast of the White Men Can’t Jump reboot. The rapper, as well as actor Myles Bullock, have been added to the film, Deadline reports.

Bullock will take the role of Renzo, the best friend of the leading character Kamal who will be played by Sinqua Walls. Additionally, Jack Harlow will take on a lead role. Vince Staples’ role has yet to be revealed.

In May, it was announced that Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, and Lance Reddick had joined the cast. The White Men Can’t Jump reboot is set to be directed by veteran music video director Calmatic and is based on a script by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall.

Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society banner are producing. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein are executive producing the movie through their Mortal Media banner. Hall and E. Brian Dobbins will also executive produce.

This is one of two nostalgic projects Vince Staples is helping bring to life. The “Norf Norf” rapper has also joined the cast of The Wood, a comedy series based on the 1999 film of the same name.