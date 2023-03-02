Ving Rhames To Star In BET+ Original Series ‘Legacy’

Ving Rhames watches players warm up on the sideline before the preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions on August 14, 2010 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ving Rhames stars as a crime boss in the new BET+ original series Legacy, Deadline exclusively reports. Premiering on the streaming platform on Thursday (March 2), the drama also features AJ Johnson, LisaRaye, and Clifton Powell in supporting roles.

Legacy is created by Manny Halley and written and executive produced by Manny Halley and Yolanda Halley, who also serve as producers along with Rodney Turner and Denee Busby Howard.

According to the official description, Legacy shares the story of notorious mobster Guy Simmons, who owns the streets. As he fights for his life, a sibling rivalry ignites that could jeopardize his legacy and criminal enterprise.

Actor Ving Rhames attends the “Mission: Impossible III” premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre May 3, 2006 in New York City. Brad Barket/Getty Images for TFF

The entertainment news outlet detailed more of the television show’s plot explaining, “Simmons has created a legacy he wants to pass on to his two sons, Kevin and Tysean. However, his womanizing ways have spilled over and jeopardizes all he’s worked for,” as “The mothers of his sons hate each other.”

The description continues, “Like mother like son. Guy’s shooting has ignited a new brotherly beef; a beef that could have deadly repercussions, especially when you have a family where the enemy may lie within.”

Also this year, the 63-year-old actor stars in the recently released feature film The Locksmith. According to Collider, the movie follows an ex-con and expert locksmith who plans to turn his life around in prison, but an unexpected turn of events forces him back into the world of crime and corrupt cops, relying on his skills one last time.

The Locksmith debuted in theaters on Feb. 3 and is expected on DVD and Blu-ray on March 14. Additionally, the film stars Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth, and Kaylee Bryant.

Watch a trailer for Legacy on the BET+ website.