Viola Davis To Play U.S. President In Action-Thriller ‘G20’

Viola Davis attends the photocall of the Kering "Women in Motion" talks at Majestic Hotel on May 19, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Viola Davis has been recruited to produce and star in the Amazon Original Movie G20, written by Noah and Logan Miller (White Boy Rick).

Davis will be producing the action-thriller alongside her husband Julius Tennon, who is also her business partner at her company, JuVee Productions. Patricia Riggen (Miracles From Heaven) and Andrew Lazar (Mad Chance) will also serve as producers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film takes place at the G20 Summit, which gets overtaken by terrorists. Taylor Sutton (Davis), the American president, must bring all her statecraft and military experience to bear to defend her family, her fellow leaders, and the world.

“Viola is truly a one-of-a-kind talent both in front of and behind the camera, and we can’t wait to watch her bring the dynamic character that is President Sutton to life,” Julie Rapaport, head of movies at Amazon Studios, said in a statement obtained by THR.

With development by MRC film, co-presidents Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman, expressed in a statement: “Viola bringing her unmatched strength, depth and humor to this kind of fun, popcorn movie is something we cannot wait to see. In Patricia, we have the perfect director to balance a grounded character story with a satisfying genre film.”

G20 will premiere internationally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories on its yet-to-be-determined release date.

Viola Davis attends Los Angeles Confidential Magazine’s 12th Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Davis is currently on the big screen starring in The Woman King and Black Adam, where she reprised her role as the government operative Amanda Waller.

The award-winning actress recently took the challenge of eating extra spicy chicken wings during a casual interview on Hot Ones with Sean Evans. There, she discussed her latest films and career highlights and shared advice for rising talents all while the hot sauce intensified.

The 57-year-old thespian is currently filming the Hunger Games prequel, with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes scheduled to premiere on Nov. 17, 2023.