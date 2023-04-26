Viola Davis Wants To Star In A Zombie Movie

Viola Davis attends the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City.

Viola Davis stands as one of the most accomplished actors of all time and recently, the movie star revealed what else she hopes to add to her resume. Speaking with IndieWire on Monday (April 24) at the 48th Chaplin Award Gala where she was honored, the EGOT winner shared her desire to star in a zombie film.

“A lot of things I haven’t done in my career. Listen, I would love to do a zombie movie,” explained the 57-year-old.

“Now I say that, in shooting it, I don’t know if I can distinguish between the real and the fiction because if someone was running at me as a zombie, I don’t know. You might hear some stories. But I want a Train to Busan. I want my version of Train to Busan. I want to fight some zombies. That’s what I want to do.”

Viola Davis speaks onstage at the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC

Train To Busan was released in 2016. The South Korean horror movie is directed by Yeon Sang-ho and stars Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-Seok, Kim Su-an, Choi Woo-Shik, Ahn So-hee, and Kim Eui-sun.

According to the description on IMDb, “While a zombie virus breaks out in South Korea, passengers struggle to survive on the train from Seoul to Busan.”

While speaking to IndieWire, the Woman King star also discussed being a woman in Hollywood and how things have changed.

“I actually think that Hollywood tries in ways that probably most people don’t. I think they try to honor women and protect them, protecting their voice, protecting their bodies, protecting their comfort on sets,” remarked the Fences performer.

“I think they are really moving in the direction of helping children, child actors, be protected, creating an environment on the set. I know because I have to take the courses.”