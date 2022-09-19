Viola Davis’ ‘The Woman King’ Grosses $19M At Weekend Box Office

Viola Davis’ The Woman King scored $19 million in total box office sales over the weekend. According to Deadline, the Davis-produced film made a splash at cinemas and earned $6.8 million during the Thursday night (Sept. 15) preview and Friday night (Sept. 16) premiere.

The Woman King then pulled in $7.15 million on Saturday, bringing the film’s box office earnings well above the $16 million expectations. The film premiered in 3,271 theaters on the heels of the flick’s positive reception at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday (Sept. 9). The Woman King currently sitting at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Davis’ new hit movie stars herself, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and John Boyega. The Woman King is based on true events and is centered on the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who historically protected the Dahomey African Kingdom in the 1800s. Agojie’s warriors battle with skills and a relentlessness that stopped at nothing to protect their home.

The fiercely Black film follows Oscar-winner Viola Davis as General Nanisca, as she prepares the following generation of recruits. Nanisca readies the new warriors for battle against a powerful adversary who wants to rid them of their lives and culture.

Davis spoke with Vanity Fair about The Woman King in July 2022 and discussed her transformative role and the film’s importance to her as a producer and dark skin actress.

“Weight training, sprinting, martial arts, and weaponry training for the machete. I’ve never had a role like this before,” the Academy Award winner expressed. “It’s transformative. And to be a producer on it, and to know that I had a hand in bringing it to fruition. There’s always a vision you have for your career, but there are very few roles as an actress of color. Dark skin with a wide nose and big lips. I’m just gonna continue to say it. Those stories are extraordinarily limited.”

Watch the trailer for the acclaimed movie below. The Woman King is in theaters now.