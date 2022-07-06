Watch Viola Davis Go To War In ‘The Woman King’ Trailer

The trailer for the anticipated film The Woman King starring Viola Davis has been revealed. In the film, Davis plays General Nansica, the fearless leader of Agojie, “the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen.”

According to the film’s synopsis, The Woman King is inspired by true events and “follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for…”

The Woman King also stars Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Masali Baduza, Angélique Kidjo, Jimmy Odukoya, Thando Dlomo, Jordan Bolger, Zozibini Tunzi, Makgotso M and Siv Ngesi

Viola Davis and John Boyega star in The Woman King. Ilze Kitshoff © 2021 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the acclaimed actress shared details of the physical preparation endured for the leading role.

“We started intensely a few months before shooting — four hours a day, five days a week,” Davis explained. “Weight training, sprinting, martial arts, and weaponry training for the machete.”

She continued, “I’ve never had a role like this before. It’s transformative. And to be a producer on it, and to know that I had a hand in bringing it to fruition…. There’s always a vision you have for your career, but there are very few roles as an actress of color. Dark skin with a wide nose and big lips. I’m just gonna continue to say it. Those stories are extraordinarily limited.”

The film is set to be released in theaters on Sept. 16. It is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights) with Davis producing alongside Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon, and Maria Bello. The screenplay for the TriStar Pictures and Entertainment One film was written by Dana Stevens and Prince-Bythewood.

