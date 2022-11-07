Vivica A. Fox To Host 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards 

The American Reality Television Awards is returning to recognize the year’s highest achievers in unscripted television production and more. Hosted by actress and television personality Vivica A. Fox, the 9th annual awards show will stream for free on the OUTtv network Thursday, Nov. 17th. This year’s presenters also include Steve Harvey, Simon Cowell, Lisa Ann Walter and more.

In partnership with Reel Mood, the show will celebrate reality and celebrity talent; the production and creative teams behind the scenes; platforms and networks that draw in thousands of viewers and more across 21 categories. Winners are chosen each year through votes collected worldwide.

This year’s award categories include: Outstanding Cast; Outstanding Competition Show; Most Creative Challenge; Outstanding Digital Reality Series; Outstanding Docu-Series; Best Editing; Best Feel Good Show; Outstanding Game Show; Guilty Pleasure Show; Outstanding Host; International Reality Series; Outstanding Judging Panel; Outstanding Kids Reality Series; Best Lifestyle Show; Outstanding New Show; Best Overall Show; Best Production Company; Outstanding Production Crew; Reality Royalty; Best Reality TV Moment and Unique Concept.

A few shows and celebrities nominated amongst many more include: The Voice (NBC); The Bachelor (ABC); The Masked Singer (FOX); Real World Homecoming (Paramount+); Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal (CBS); Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent (NBC); Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud (ABC); Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC); The Juneteenth Menu (Food Network Digital); Savage X Fenty Show (Prime Video); Cynthia Bailey, The Real Housewives of ATL (Bravo); Ray J, Love & Hip Hop (VH1) and Natalie Nunn, Baddies ATL (Zeus Network).

In addition to this year’s winners, reality queen and TV personality Tiffany “New York” Pollard will be honored and inducted into the ARTAS Hall of Fame. Pollard, who’s best known for participating in the first two seasons of VH1’s Flavor of Love over 15 years ago, also just joined the upcoming season of the BET+ hit reality series, College Hill: Celebrity Edition.

According to a press release obtained by VIBE, the ARTAS Hall of Fame Award, created in 2015, exemplifies one (or more) stand-out, memorable, and iconic reality television personalities. Pollard was selected because of her longevity in the genre, her breadth of work and her unprecedented popularity in the reality television universe.

This year’s award show will also provide virtual reality fans a groundbreaking opportunity to experience the celebration in the Metaverse via Reel Mood, the exclusive Web 3.0 partner. Reel Mood will offer audiences a first-of-its-kind immersive metaverse experience before and during the broadcast and offer NFTs for purchase through ReelMood.com.