Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, And More To Guest Host ‘The Daily Show’

E! News reports that Comedy Central has tapped star power to keep The Daily Show’s lights on after Trevor Noah’s departure. The outlet states that comedy A-listers Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Chelsea Handler, and Sarah Silverman will take up guest hosting duties.

Beginning Tuesday (Jan. 17), Jones will kick off the series of all-star hosts as she takes over for one week. Sykes will follow suit in the following week of Jan. 23. Hughley will take over during the week of Jan. 30. Handler will be in the host seat beginning Feb. 6 and ending on Feb. 13 with Silverman rounding out the revolving door of comedians for one more week.

Leslie Jones, 55, told E! News about her upcoming appearance on The Daily Show in the post-Trevor Noah era and disclosed that she was “looking forward to politicking with America (and other sh*t too).”

Chelsea Handler, 47, also shared her enthusiasm to take over the show, stating that she was “excited to go in there and make some noise.” Silverman, 52, jokingly shared her true intentions of becoming a guest, saying, “I can’t wait to smell that chair.”

Trevor Noah attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Along with the scheduled stars, Comedy Central also revealed that the talk show is already planning to include more guests. The late-night show is set to bring on Marlon Wayans, Kal Penn, Hasan Minhaj, John Leguizamo, and Al Franken at unspecified dates.

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show is set to begin a new era on Jan. 17 at 11 p.m. ET.

Trevor Noah officially ended his tenure as the program’s host on Dec. 8, 2022. During his last episode, he gave thanks to his supporters and sent out a special shoutout to Black women.

“I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” the acclaimed comedian began. “There were empty seats, and then I look at this now. I don’t take it for granted ever.

“Special shout out to Black women. I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas. People say, ‘Oh Trevor, you’re so smart.’ I’m like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think shaped me, nourished me, and formed me?’” he shared. “From my mom, my grand[mom], my aunt, all these Black women in my life, but in America as well.”