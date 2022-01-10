Watch The First ‘Bel-Air’ Trailer For The ‘Fresh Prince’ Dramatic Reboot

The first trailer for Bel-Air gives a glimpse at a newly imagined The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air turning the 1990s comedy sitcom into a modern-day drama series. The reboot is based on Morgan Cooper’s self-made film Bel-Air, which dropped in 2019 and went viral, catching the attention of Will Smith.

“My approach to the series started with a deep focus on tone and really being intentional with my creative choices,” said Cooper in a statement.

“I‘m inspired by a lot of things as a director; it could be a random conversation, memories from my past, it could be art, music, fashion. Everything can be inspiration, and having a two-season order gives us the opportunity to go infinitely deeper narratively, visually, and aesthetically. I think that with Bel-Air we have created something unique and honest.”

Coco Jones as Hilary Banks in Episode 1, “Dreams and Nightmares.” Adam Rose/Peacock

Bel-Air stars newcomer Jabari Banks as Will, Adrian Holmes as Uncle Phill, Cassandra Freeman as Aunt Viv, Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Coco Jones as Hilary, Akira Akbar as Ashley, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa. The series is officially described as follows:

“Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.”

L–R: Jabari Banks as Will and Jordan L. Jones as Jazz. Peacock

Will Smith serves as an executive producer on the series as well as T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson who are also co-showrunners. Cooper is also an executive producer and serves as the director and co-writer.

“We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series,” said Brady and Newson in a joint statement.

Thye continued, “Will’s life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now. It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time. The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy.”

Bel-Air will premiere on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 13) with the first three episodes at launch and new episodes released weekly. Watch the trailer for Bel-Air above.