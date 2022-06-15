‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Final Episode Gets Air Date

Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City.

The Wendy Williams Show has reached its official end. According to an exclusive report from Variety, the long-running talk show led by TV and radio personality Wendy Williams has named the air date for the series finale. The show has aired the entire season without Williams due to health issues and the host is not set to return for the last broadcast. Her legacy will be tributed with a video montage during the program.

“The final original episode of The Wendy Williams Show will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson for the show says in a statement to the outlet.

The co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, previously shared their hope of working with Williams again.

“We were protecting the business, while we waited for her. And at some point, we had to say, ‘We have a business to run and she’s not here.’ It was a hard call,” explained Marcus.

Wendy Williams (L) officially unveils her Madame Tussauds wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York on May 10, 2021 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York

As Williams recovered, guest hosts for the series included Remy Ma and Fat Joe, VIBE alum Bevy Smith, Variety chief correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, and comedian Michal Yo. Sherri Shepherd was also temporarily filling in for Williams until she was named the permanent replacement in February. Her new show Sherri is set to take over the time slots currently held by The Wendy Williams Show on Fox owned-and-operated stations.

In March, Wendy Williams spoke out about her health situation and the status of her namesake show. In an exclusive interview with ABC News’ TJ Holmes, Williams revealed she’s her intent to return to the purple chair.

“Give me about three months,” she elaborated. “There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.” Holmes later revealed that the things she talked about are not health-related. Williams also said her doctors said she has the “mind and body of a 25-year-old.”