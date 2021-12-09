‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Set To Return In 2022, Guest Hosts Will Continue

As Wendy Williams continues to take time off for health reasons, her eponymous talk show has enlisted guest hosts to sustain the brand. The Wendy Williams Show is set to return with new episodes at the top of the new year and Williams will not be back on set just yet. According to Deadline, special guests will continue to serve as hosts in the interim.

“We’re looking forward to producing new and exciting shows in 2022 and we can’t wait to return in the new year with all of our guest hosts,” said Executive Producer David Perler. “Each of the outstanding guest hosts brings a unique and distinctive style to the successful ‘Wendy’ format with their individual personalities while also making sure that Wendy’s show remains consistent for the loyal Wendy watchers.”

Television host Wendy Williams attends the Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T – Milk Studios, Day 1 at Milk Studios on May 19, 2018, in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

A January lineup of special guests hosts has been revealed and includes the duo of Fat Joe and Remy Ma up first, Michael Rapaport, the duo of Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell take the middle of the month, and Sherri Shepherd closes out. Guests hosts beyond January have not been announced nor has a return date been set for Williams to once again sit in the purple chair.

Guests have taken on hosting duties for the entire 13th season, which premiered in October. Williams has experienced complications as a result of Graves’ disease and breakthrough Covid.

In November, the on-air talent shared a message with fans regarding her health status and potential return.

“I MISS YOU ALL!” she wrote on Instagram. “As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

View the January lineup of special guest hosts below.