‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Official YouTube Channel Gets Removed After Cancellation

The Wendy Williams Show currently resides in the memories of devoted fans and viewers now that its digital presence has ceased to exist.

The series’ official YouTube channel, which contained an archive of clips and interviews from the beloved talk show, has seemingly been deleted as search results yield no results and the same goes for the Wendy Williams Productions and show’s official websites.

Wendywilliamsproductions.com and wendyshow.com no longer direct to their initial pages. The former production company’s website is listed for auction under GoDaddy while the talk show’s website reports a DNS error.

The unfortunate report comes just two weeks after The Wendy Williams Show aired its final episode after a 13-year run. The series concluded with Sherri Shepherd taking over as host and a video montage of highlights featuring original host, Wendy Williams.

Shepherd will take over the time slot with her own eponymous talk show set to launch this September. Sherri is backed by Debmar-Mercury, the producer-distributor that was also behind William’s show.

The co-presidents of the distribution team, Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, spoke about their working relationship with Williams to Variety. “Other than her health, she could have continued to keep doing it as long as she wanted. She was still getting a rating and she has a die-hard audience that turned it into a profitable show,” said Marcus. “We were protecting the business, while we waited for her. And at some point, we had to say, ‘We have a business to run and she’s not here.’ It was a hard call.”

Williams’ health issues lead to her absence during most of the 2021-2022 season. Though she has opened up about her Graves’ disease diagnosis, it remains unclear what the renowned radio personality has been dealing with. However, it was confirmed in March that she was placed under financial guardianship.

She did, though, share that she is considering reviving her show into a podcast and is still open to making appearances on reality shows and other daytime talk shows.