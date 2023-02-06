Jack Harlow And Sinqua Walls Are At Odds In New ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Teaser

The first look into Jack Harlow’s acting debut is here as 20th Century Studios unveils the official teaser for White Men Can’t Jump, a modern spin on Ron Shelton’s 1992 comedy film starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes.

The reboot, starring Harlow alongside Sinqua Walls, follows “two street basketball hustlers who at first try to hustle each other, then team up for a bigger score,” Deadline exclusively reported.

The publication also revealed the “First Class” rapper was hired “after his first ever screen audition, immediately [won] over the filmmakers and execs,” particularly Kenya Barris who co-wrote the script with Doug Hall. Calmatic, the director behind the House Party remake, was tapped to helm this project as well.

Director Calmatic on the set of ‘House Party.’ Ron Batzdorff/Warner Bros./Everett Collection

Last year, the Louisville native and rapper spoke about his leading role with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “You know, I did the work to get it… I put the time in with the script. I sat with it. I considered things,” Harlow, 24, explained. “I tried to be egoless during the audition, take notes, do what I had to do. And it came…. I just want to kill it. I just want to be good and I want to do everything I can to make it good.”

He continued, “There was an initial excitement about announcing it and just the buzz that comes with, look, I’m in a movie. Everybody like, wow, that’s crazy. But after that dust settles… it’s time to make it good. Because it’s either just going to be, there was an announcement you were in a movie and nothing else, or you get that and it’s like, wow, and you brought it. You brought it. And so I’m starting to look at it how I look at the music. And it’s my first one, so I care a lot about it.”

Watch the White Men Can’t Jump teaser above. The film is slated for release on May 19.