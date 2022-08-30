‘White Noise,’ Starring André 3000, Don Cheadle, And Jodie Turner-Smith, Gets Premiere Date

While André 3000 may not be working on new music, he is getting back to his acting bag with the upcoming Netflix release, White Noise. As described by the streamer, “at once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.”

The film stars the “So Fresh, So Clean” rapper alongside Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, and more.

In the official teaser, Driver’s family is seen stuck in traffic during a rainstorm. The observant children notice that the families in other cars don’t appear nervous, to which Driver questions, “What does it matter what they’re doing in other cars?” One child responds, “I just want to know how scared I should be.” Cue the suspenseful music and a montage of scenes that give very little explanation to the plot before someone is heard saying, “as long as the children are here, we’re safe.”

Noah Baumbach, the film’s writer and director, explained in a statement, “I read Don DeLillo’s novel in college in the late 1980s, and it felt like now, or the now of then. It captured perfectly the absurdity, horror and madness of America at that time. I reread it again in the early months of 2020 and it felt like now. But the now of now. A few weeks later, the world shut down. I set to adapting the book because I wanted to make a movie that felt as crazy as the world appeared to me. It’s a portrait of a country but it’s also a story of a family, of the chaos they try to hide, of the disasters that befall them, of the way they come together and survive. As DeLillo writes, “Out of some persistent sense of large-scale ruin, we keep inventing hope.”

White Noise premieres at the Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31, ahead of its limited theatrical release on Nov. 25. It’ll be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 30.

Check out the official teaser below.