Whitney Houston’s 1992 Blockbuster ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake In The Works

A reimagining of The Bodyguard, famously starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, has been picked up by Warner Bros. Matthew López, a Tony-nominated playwright, has been hired to write said remake. The 1992 romantic drama centers around Houston, a pop superstar, who hires Costner, a bodyguard, for protection, and they inevitably fall in love.

As Variety reports, the original film garnered over $400 million worldwide at the box office and its soundtrack—which is considered to be the bestselling soundtrack of all time—features several hits from the late icon including her timeless rendition of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Lawrence Kasdan, the writer of the original, is slated to produce the remake, along with two others. The news has had fans in an uproar since it first broke on Wednesday (Sept. 16). Variety stated that combinations from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B have been discussed, but as of yet, no cast has been set.

Lizzo, who often teases about a romance between her and Captain America star, Chris Evans, loosely offered to star in the remake after a fan suggested the pair on social media. Most concerns arose on Twitter when it came down to discussing the film’s soundtrack, simply because Houston’s voice in her prime cannot be duplicated.