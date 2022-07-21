Whoopi Goldberg Announces Upcoming ‘Sister Act’ Sequel After 30 Years: “It Feels Right”

Whoopi Goldberg is set to return to the big screen as Sister Mary Clarence, thirty years after the first Sister Act film premiered in 1992. Whoopi confirmed the exciting news in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The 66-year-old actress confirmed she’s been trying to make the sequel happen for six years. “I was told no one was interested in this. It takes a minute for people to realize they should take their foot out of their mouth.”

Whoopi starred in the original Sister Act and its follow-up Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. “It feels right,” she expressed. “Because we did Sister Act 1 and 2 back to back, which is why I think they are really great. But now you need some space on it and you need to let [my character] grow up and become an adult, which is what’s happened. We’ll see. She was an adult when she started but she’s much more of an adult now.”

Although it has been reported that the film hasn’t started on-camera production yet, it was revealed in 2020 that the development of Sister Act 3 would be filmed under Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Productions. The Disney company tweeted the exciting news during its Investor Day and revealed Tyler Perry signed on to produce alongside Whoopi.

Sister Act 3 is in development! ? @WhoopiGoldberg returns to star and produce, with @TylerPerry as producer as well. Sister Act 3 will premiere on @DisneyPlus. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

“We are pretty far down the line, and in the script and in the production of it, so it’s … I’m really excited for it,” Perry told ET. “It’s more Whoopi than anything. I wanted it to be the experience that I had watching both of [the first two films]. I want everybody who watches it to feel that way coming out of the theater, to feel that sense of good in life.”

He added, “And as far as Whoopi goes too, because I just want to make sure that she was honoring Dolores and honoring the ladies and the nuns, and what they had done before, so, I’m pretty excited about the script. It’s going to be really, really phenomenal.”

Speaking on getting the script just right, Whoopi said, “You’re never fully happy with a script because one of the things you find is you wanna have the space to make an adjustment if you need to. Sometimes what looks right on paper doesn’t come out of your mouth the right way. You have to move it around a little bit, but I’m very hopeful people will be happy.”

A premiere date and cast members haven’t been announced, but fans of the Sister Act franchise can expect to be in for a ride.