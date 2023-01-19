Whoopi Goldberg Responds To ‘The View’ Audience Member Calling Her An “Old Broad”

Whoopi Goldberg attends the premiere of "Till" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 01, 2022 in New York City.

On Wednesday (Jan. 18), The View welcomed an audience member who may not have been the biggest fan of moderator Whoopi Goldberg.

According to Entertainment Weekly, a woman in the crowd heckled the acclaimed actress with a verbal insult during the live broadcast. The outlet reported a woman wearing a large blue fur hat called the 67-year-old “old broad” at the beginning of the episode as the hosts took their seats.

“We’re happy to see ya’ll. Cool, well, go on and have a seat,” Goldberg said to an eager audience before the alleged incident occurred.

Golberg swiftly responded.

Whoopi Goldberg attends the “Till” premiere during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 01, 2022 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for FLC

“Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?” she questioned. “She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like, ‘Hey, it’s Wednesday, and I am an old broad, and happy about it.”

Additionally, cohost Sunny Hostin, added to the moment, asserting being an old broad is better than being otherwise.

“The alternative is not attractive to any of us,” responded Goldberg. “We all want to be old broads and old dudes, you know?”

According to EW, the camera panned to the woman who sat close to the stage for the remainder of the episode.

Despite the start, the episode continued to include standard political and social commentary, including special guest Congressman Eric Swalwell and comical reactions to a viral husband-calling contest.

In February 2022, Goldberg was temporarily suspended from The View after making statements about the Holocaust. She denied doubling down on the rhetoric last year.

The View airs live on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.